AJ Styles Talks Brock Lesnar Being A Part-Time Champion

Both the RAW and SmackDown brands have their own champions, although AJ Styles is the only one of the two wrestles fill-time. He travels with the SmackDown Live roster and defends the WWE Championship on a consistent basis.

Brock Lesnar can't say the same as Universal Champion, as his last title defense was against Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27th. Lesnar is set to defend his title once again at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns on August 19th.

Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles recently spoke to AJ Styles at the San Diego Comic-Con and asked if Lesnar's part-time status bothered him. Styles said he doesn't worry about Lesnar because he is focused on what he's doing as WWE Champion. He wants to give his title the respect it deserves and to continue to defend his championship. Styles noted that it's up to WWE as to when Lesnar works because he has such drawing power.

"Well, you know what? I don't care what anybody says," Styles said. "Brock Lesnar is what we call 'a draw.' People come see Brock Lesnar and the fact he's not wrestled that's on WWE. That's on Kurt Angle and anybody else that has anything to do with it.

"I do what I do. I'm a fighting champion like you said. I'm going to defend my championship. I'm going to give my championship the respect that it deserves. So I can't say much about Brock Lesnar. All I can do is keep doing what I'm doing."

AJ Styles is set to defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at SummerSlam. That same night, Lesnar is scheduled to take on Reigns nearly four months after their last encounter at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

