Daniel Cormier On Being A Dual Champion Like Conor McGregor, Nick Newell - UFC, Contender Series

- Nick Newell was unsuccessful in his attempt to secure a contract with the UFC, as the one-armed amputee was bested by Alex Munoz in the main event of Dana White's "Contender Series" program live on UFC Fight Pass.

White handed out three contracts from the event, including a developmental deal, but neither Newell or Munoz were awarded one.

Newell, who fell to 14-2 in his career, talked with reporters after the bout from The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas.

"Physically, I'm fine," Newell said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "Emotionally it hurts, but I've lost before, and it made me better. There's lessons to be learned from this, and I'm just going to keep moving forward. Right now it looks like I'm going to have to go back to the drawing board and just keep working toward the dream."

Newell ended a self-imposed retirement to return to action earlier this year, talked with White after the fight.

"He told me, 'Good job,'" Newell said. "I just want to fight in the UFC, but nothing is given. Everything is earned. I've taken the hard route my whole life and I'm used to it."

- Jeff Hughes, Sodiq Yussuf and Jim Crute all earned future UFC contracts after scoring wins on Dana White's "Contender Series" earlier this week. Also, White confirmed that Chase Hooper would be given a developmental deal.

Hughes earned a first round TKO vs. Josh Appelt, Yusuff topped Mike Davis and Crute finished Chris Birchler in the opening round. Hooper earned a decision over Canaan Kawaihae.

Below are complete results:

* Alex Munoz def. Nick Newell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Jim Crute def. Chris Birchler via TKO at 4:23 of round one

* Sodiq Yusuff def. Mike Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Jeff Hughes def. Josh Appelt via TKO at 4:26 of round one

* Chase Hooper def. Canaan Kawaihae via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 28-26)

- Daniel Cormier gave himself and Conor McGregor some social media love, displaying that they are the only fighters in UFC history to be called double-champions at the same time.

Cormier is the current UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, while McGregor held both the featherweight and lightweight titles before being stripped of both.