WrestlingInc.com

Carmella Suffers Busted Lip (Photo), Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count, Tommaso Ciampa Video

By Marc Middleton | July 26, 2018

- As noted, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to become the new WWE NXT Champion on last night's episode. Above is backstage footage from Ciampa's first championship photo shoot.

Big Title Change On This Week's WWE NXT Episode, Tommaso Ciampa On NXT Being The A-Show Now (Videos)
See Also
Big Title Change On This Week's WWE NXT Episode, Tommaso Ciampa On NXT Being The A-Show Now (Videos)

- WWE announced 1.80 million paid subscribers for the WWE Network today. They previously announced 1.81 million paid subscribers the day after WrestleMania 34, a 9% increase from the day after WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella revealed on an Instagram Story that she suffered a busted lip in her non-title loss to Becky Lynch on Tuesday's SmackDown. Becky earned a SummerSlam title shot with the win.

Carmella joked that she is tough, brave and will fight through the "injury" because she's amazing. She said, "So, Becky... I can't wait to kick you in the face the next time I see you."

You can see Carmella's busted lip in the photo below:

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Results

Most Popular

Back To Top