Carmella Suffers Busted Lip (Photo), Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count, Tommaso Ciampa Video

- As noted, Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to become the new WWE NXT Champion on last night's episode. Above is backstage footage from Ciampa's first championship photo shoot.

- WWE announced 1.80 million paid subscribers for the WWE Network today. They previously announced 1.81 million paid subscribers the day after WrestleMania 34, a 9% increase from the day after WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella revealed on an Instagram Story that she suffered a busted lip in her non-title loss to Becky Lynch on Tuesday's SmackDown. Becky earned a SummerSlam title shot with the win.

Carmella joked that she is tough, brave and will fight through the "injury" because she's amazing. She said, "So, Becky... I can't wait to kick you in the face the next time I see you."

You can see Carmella's busted lip in the photo below: