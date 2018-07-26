WrestlingInc.com

NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 8): Kenny Omega Vs. Juice Robinson, SANADA Vs. Kota Ibushi

By Raj Giri | July 26, 2018
Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today. The tournament ends on August 12th. Here are the tournament results from night 8:

* Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado defeated Michael Elgin & Ren Narita

* EVIL and BUSHI defeated Hangman Page and Chase Owens

* Bad Luck Fale and Tanga Loa defeated Jay White and YOH after Loa pinned YOH

* YOSHI-HASHI & SHO defeated Kazuchika Okada & Gedo after SHO pinned Gedo with the shock arrow.

B Block:

* Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano with the GTR.


* Tetsuya Naito defeated Tama Tonga after hitting Tonga with the Destino


* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tomohiro Ishii


* Kenny Omega defeated Juice Robinson with the v-trigger


* SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi. Sanada thanked the crowd after the match.



