NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 8): Kenny Omega Vs. Juice Robinson, SANADA Vs. Kota Ibushi

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today. The tournament ends on August 12th. Here are the tournament results from night 8:
* Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado defeated Michael Elgin & Ren Narita
* EVIL and BUSHI defeated Hangman Page and Chase Owens
* Bad Luck Fale and Tanga Loa defeated Jay White and YOH after Loa pinned YOH
* YOSHI-HASHI & SHO defeated Kazuchika Okada & Gedo after SHO pinned Gedo with the shock arrow.
B Block:
* Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano with the GTR.
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Tama Tonga after hitting Tonga with the Destino
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tomohiro Ishii
* Kenny Omega defeated Juice Robinson with the v-trigger
* SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi. Sanada thanked the crowd after the match.
