Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Is 'At The Top Of The Chain Right Now'

Bobby Lashley lost a #1 contender's match against Roman Reigns on Raw this week. At this point, Brock Lesnar is set to face Reigns at SummerSlam for the Universal Title leaving Lashley without an opponent on August 19th.

Planeta Wrestling spoke to Lashley and The Dominator said it didn't matter where he faces Lesnar or what kind of match they have. The two have never had a match with each other which is something Lashley is very open to change.

"Yeah man, I'll do MMA rules, I'll do boxing rules, I'll do wrestling rules, I'll do amateur wrestling rules. I don't care if we play marbles, it doesn't matter," Lashley also added that fans deserve a match between him and Lesnar.

There are plenty of talented wrestlers Lashley would like to face during his second run with WWE. Unfortunately, there is an issue because some of his top picks are babyfaces as well. WWE's lack of top heel talent could have created a limiting scenario, but Lashley remained optimistic and open to see what happens next.

"I like Braun," Lashley said. "I think Braun's at the top of the chain right now. Braun's just running through people so that eventually I hope me and Braun meet each other. Daniel Bryan is just amazing right now, he's a crowd favorite. There are so many amazing people. I mean right now I am good guy and most of the people I would want to get in the ring with are good guys also, so we'll see how this pans out."

