WWE Reportedly Has 'Great Interest' In Signing NJPW Star Juice Robinson

WWE officials reportedly have great interest in signing IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Juice was previously signed to the WWE NXT brand and used the name CJ Parker. He requested his release and WWE confirmed the departure on April 3rd, 2015.

Robinson has found success since leaving WWE and recently became the first American to win the IWGP United States Title after winning it at the G1 Special from the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

No word yet on if Juice is talking with WWE, but the company can legally approach some of the NJPW regulars as several are not currently under contract. The Observer noted that the approach would have to be more nuanced with other talents, but WWE is making plays right now and some of those plays include trying to sign NJPW talents.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.