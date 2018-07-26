Gail Kim Says A Wrestling Return Would Be For Impact Wrestling, Not WWE

Gail Kim's 2002 WWE debut was heavily hyped with weeks of promos promising a Matrix-inspired gimmick and she captured the WWE Women's Championship in her debut with the company by winning a seven-woman battle royal. Kim's first WWE run lasted two years before she was released due to cost-cutting measures. She spent 2005-2008 wrestling for TNA before making her return to WWE for a three-year stint. After a 2011 return to Impact Wrestling, she would wrestle there for the remainder of her career.

When a user on Twitter said that they would like to see her at the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view in October, the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Famer stated that she is happy for the women in WWE, but has no interest in returning. Kim, who retired in February this year, said if she does make a return it will be for Impact Wrestling.

When asked why a WWE return isn't a possibility, she replied saying that she was never happy in WWE during her two times with the company. She continued saying Impact Wrestling is her happiness and sometimes life is about more than money.

