Roman Reigns And Top NJPW Star Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter

Tama Tonga was recently locked out of Twitter and he returned with a mission to find out who snitched on him. Tonga sent out a tweet stating that he has narrowed Roman Reigns down as a culprit.

Reigns threw a dig at Tonga following a promo The Firing Squad leader cut during the G1 Climax Tournament. The Big Dog commented that what Tonga said sounded more like a Drake song which prompted a response from The OG Bullet Club member.

Tonga said The Big Dog's bark can't get him over in WWE and provided an open invitation for Reigns to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. "My yard has no fences, come test your skills here anytime," Tonga tweeted.

Reigns replied saying Tonga's G1 Climax interview doubled in views since he mentioned it so Tonga should be grateful. The three-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion replied thanking Reigns for keeping track of his video's views and asked if WWE's writers have given up on him. Tonga then suggested that Reigns stick with cocking his fist while saying it gets funnier every time.

Tonga is currently 1-4 in this year's G1 Climax Tournament after losing to Kenny Omega, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito with his only victory being over IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson. Reigns is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Got the #Snitch.

Your bark can't seem to get OVER your Yard for me to hear you. My yard has no fences, come test your skills here anytime. "Jealousy is a b---h trait"- what album is that from? #RomanTheRat pic.twitter.com/VMTMKjlyNR — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 25, 2018

I actually doubled your lil videos views for you in like 4 hours. You should be thankful. Thanks for the laughs tho! ???????? https://t.co/cfNXpUSSGd — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 25, 2018

Thanks for time keeping and view counting, must be looking for new material...writers gave up on you?

If you need more laughs just continue fist cocking, it gets funnier every time. https://t.co/Nt5eR9PsOn — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 26, 2018

