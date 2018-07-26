Triple H On The Purpose Of WWE's Evolution PPV, If This Will Be A Regular WWE Event, More

Triple H recently spoke with Sky Sports to promote the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

What's the purpose of Evolution? Is it to give women from other brands a voice, is it to showcase talent, or something else?

"To me, it's what WWE is, the history, the legacy, all the women who come before this. From Mae Young onwards, their legacy lives forever. You're going to see that in this event, you'll see the stars of today - Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, Alexa, Carmella, Asuka, Nia Jax and then the next kind of level. I hate to say the future is with NXT because it's now, they're global stars which you're going to see, the Shayna Baszlers, and then you're going to see the forever, the next generation of superstars of the people competing and the finals of the Mae Young Classic and to me that represents everything from the involvement of Trish Stratus and Lita.

"It shows where we are now with the women that steal the show on a night-to-night basis on Raw and Smackdown and NXT, and then it shows the women from five to 10 years from now that will be stealing that show in the future. This is not a one-off, this is the current, this is the status, this is where it's at, this is the final line on the 'this is equal'."

Will Evolution be a mainstay in WWE programming?

"It's a question to be answered down the road. Do we need to have a women's only event? No - just like we don't need a men's only event or anything else. I think that the opportunity is there whoever is the best, the most prominent box office attraction that is the main event. It doesn't matter if that's Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Wrestlemania. So can they have their own event? Can it be a mainstay? Yes, and if our fans want it and it's the right thing then we'll give it to them. The WWE universe will dictate to us what the approach is."

Any spoilers on other legends returning or anyone else involved?

"Lots of things can happen and change before October, our intent will be to represent women of the past, present and future. Trish Stratus, Lita, I'm sure there's going to be a lot of women who want to perform, a lot want to be a part of it. Obviously we can't include everyone but hopefully they'll want to be there and be a part of it. If they've ever laced up those boots and performed in front of a crowd, then they'll want to be there because it's the biggest thing in sports entertainment. They should all be extremely proud and be smiling big because this is their moment, this is what they all worked so hard to achieve and hopefully, we'll give them the opportunity they deserve to put on the show and I absolutely know that they will."

Source: Sky Sports