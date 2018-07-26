Conor McGregor Sentenced In UFC 223 Bus Incident, Releases Statement

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor was sentenced for his involvement in the UFC 223 incident that sent several of his fellow fighters to the hospital. McGregor appeared once more inside the Kings County Courthouse in Brooklyn on Thursday.

All felony counts pressed against McGregor were dismissed, as he pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct. "Notorious" will also be required to serve five days of community service, 1-to-3 days of an anger management evaluation and pay restitution for damages caused on the UFC fighter bus during the ordeal.

"I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward," McGregor said in statement. "I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support. Thank you."

Ray Borg and Michael Chiesea, two of the fighters who were forced out of planned fights during that event, have a restraining order against McGregor until July 2020.

Cian Cowley, a teammate of McGregor's who was also involved, pled guilty to one count of disorderly conduct.

As for his fighting future, McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, told MMA Fighting that they want to get him inside the Octagon in 2018. A potential fight with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been rumored.

"I want to say thank you to the court," Attar said in a statement. "Now that this has passed us, we can focus on things that have been on hold for some time. Conor's been training, he's in shape, he's ready to go. So now it's just about getting back to business, and we hope to have some news to announce very soon."

damien demento contributed to this article.