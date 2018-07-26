Opening For Tonight's Impact Wrestling, NJPW President Visits Hiromu Takahashi In Hospital, LA Park

- Above is the opening for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling, the first episode since last Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view.
- It was reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NJPW Harold Meij visited Hiromu Takahashi in the hospital earlier this week. Takahashi is still in a hospital after suffering undisclosed injuries during his match with Dragon Lee at the G1 Special in San Francisco nearly three weeks ago.
- MLW President Court Bauer revealed that LA Park will be returning to MLW this fall. You can check out a promo for his return to the promotion below: