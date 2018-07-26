WrestlingInc.com

Opening For Tonight's Impact Wrestling, NJPW President Visits Hiromu Takahashi In Hospital, LA Park

By Raj Giri | July 26, 2018

- Above is the opening for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling, the first episode since last Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

- It was reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NJPW Harold Meij visited Hiromu Takahashi in the hospital earlier this week. Takahashi is still in a hospital after suffering undisclosed injuries during his match with Dragon Lee at the G1 Special in San Francisco nearly three weeks ago.

Chris Jericho Talks Hiromu Takahashi Injury, Says Wrestlers Should Stop Doing Dangerous Moves
- MLW President Court Bauer revealed that LA Park will be returning to MLW this fall. You can check out a promo for his return to the promotion below:

