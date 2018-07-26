Becky Lynch Is Ready To Kick Some Money Out Of The Ronda Rousey 'Slot Machine'

Ronda Rousey was using an armbar to achieve victory long before she arrived in WWE. She implemented the move to submit Cat Zingano, Liz Carmouche, and Miesha Tate in the Octagon, but Becky Lynch is willing to put her own armbar up against Rousey's.

Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles recently spoke to Lynch where she was very open to the idea of facing Rousey in the future. The Lass Kicker said a battle of the armbars would result in her own victory, even though Rousey has shown great skill since her debut.

"I would beat her with an armbar," Lynch said confidently. "It would be armbar vs armbar. Ronda is here and man, can we just take a second to appreciate how wonderful she's doing? Man, she is an unbelievable athlete. She's an Olympian. Woman's MMA wouldn't be where it is today without her and all her success and all she's done."

Rousey was successful in her WrestleMania 34 debut making Stephanie McMahon tap out to an armbar, but Lynch is confident she could defeat Rousey with the same move if they faced each other.

During a media call following NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Triple H said, "she has no right to be as good as she is" when discussing how Rousey has adapted her style to professional wrestling. Lynch praised UFC's first-ever Bantamweight Champion for how she's taken to professional wrestling, but it won't stop Lynch from making all she can out of the situation if a match against Rousey does present itself.

"She has taken like a duck to water in our ring and she's such a Superstar across the world so that's why I look at her as a slot machine, right? The harder I harder I kick her, the more money that will fall out so it's gonna be better for me."

