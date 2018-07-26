WWE Using 'ALL IN' To Promote Total Divas, NFL Player Channels Steve Austin At Training Camp (Video)

- As noted, WWE announced that season 8 of Total Divas will be premiering on September 19th on the E! Network. Several readers noted that the promotional material, including the trailer above, heavily uses the phrase "ALL IN", which is the name of the upcoming event on September 1st being co-promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. I believe that E! put together the promo, so it could be just a coincidence. What do you think? Sound off in the "Comments" section below.

- You can get t-shirts for only $15 at WWEShop.com, as well as buy one, get one for $1 on baseball hats and pendants. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The offer expires Friday, July 27th at 11:59 pm PT.

See Also Steve Austin Recalls Brian Pillman Giving Him One Of His Worst Beatings In The Ring

- NFL linebacker Vince Williams of the Pittsburgh Steelers arrived to training camp on Wednesday dressed up like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, as seen in the videos below. Williams even had Austin's theme blaring in his truck.

And that's the bottom line cuz Stone Cold @VinnyVidiVici98 said so. ?? pic.twitter.com/5vXdhIhksi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 25, 2018

Vince Williams just arrived dressed like Stone Cold Steve Austin. His car is playing the theme song. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/PWMtN7CDIL — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) July 25, 2018

damien demento contributed to this article.