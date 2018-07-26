Daniel Bryan Gets Emotional After Ring Return (Video), Goldust Sworn In As Honorary Deputy, Poffos

- Above is a Total Bellas preview for Sunday's season 3 finale with Daniel Bryan getting emotional after his ring return at WrestleMania 34.

- As noted, one of the Hidden Gem additions for the WWE Network this week featured Magnum TA and WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage vs. The Mongolians from Georgia Championship Wrestling on November 24th, 1983. Two other Hidden Gems were added this week - Lanny Poffo vs. WWE Hall of Famer Nick Bockwinkel from Pro Wrestling USA on September 21st, 1984 and Angelo Poffo vs. WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson from January 11th, 1977 on Championship Wrestling From Florida. WWE posted the following descriptions for this week's additions:

Patterson Battles a Patriarch

Angelo Poffo, patriarch of the legendary Poffo family, takes to the ring to battle the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, Pat Patterson. (1/11/77) A Savage Alliance

"Macho Man" Randy Savage partners with Magnum T.A. to take on The Mongolians in this tag team match from Georgia Championship Wrestling. (11/24/83) Leaping into Action

This WWE Hidden Gem features "Leaping" Lanny Poffo bringing his in-ring abilities into action against the legendary Nick Bockwinkel. (9/21/84)

- Goldust was sworn in as an Honorary Deputy for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Texas earlier today. Below are photos and videos from the WWE veteran's visit to the office:

I was just sworn in as an #HonoraryDeputy for @SheriffChody today. Very honored to do my part in our community. Thank you #SherriffChody pic.twitter.com/NL6yJMkvkx — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 26, 2018

Thank you @SheriffChody for your kind consideration of releasing @K9Nemo !! We the people and of course @GovAbbott have used our voices. We did it!! Now, follow me as we set him free. #FreeNemo pic.twitter.com/r5sKF1vHz2 — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 26, 2018