Chris Jericho Talks Differences With His Character In WWE And NJPW, How He Created His 'Goth' Look

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated about teaming with the Young Bucks to face The Bullet Club on his cruise this October. Below are some highlights:

How is character has changed in NJPW:

"It's very cool to go back to Japan, where I started, and be part of this worldwide growth of New Japan. There are no real restrictions on what I can do in New Japan. We did the original beatdown with Kenny and got some blood going, which you never see in the WWE nowadays, and we did the press conference where I was swearing and attacking reporters. You can't do that in WWE, but you can in Japan. Just to have those shackles released, it just felt like all of these things led to more of a Bruiser Brody character than a Shawn Michaels-type vibe."

His recent "goth" look:

"I was sitting in the crowd so I wanted to look as much like Bushi as I could. Bushi wears black lipstick, so I put the black lipstick on and darkened my eyes with dark eyeliner. When I took the mask off, I had a very gothic look. People are saying this has a vibe from Clockwork Orange or Alice Cooper, and it's kind of a combination of both of those, but it was inspired by neither. It feels like more of a serial killer, lunatic character."

Alpha Club vs. Bullet Club on his cruise:

"We were all in Osaka back in June and I inducted the Bucks into the Alpha Club. So now we can do Alpha Club vs. Bullet Club as the main event on the cruise.

"Coming from the world I come from, which is WWE and Vince McMahon, the tagline sells tickets even more than the match. The only way to see it is to come on board."

Jericho also discussed re-inventing himself and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.