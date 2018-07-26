WWE Adds Another Top Women's Wrestler To The Mae Young Classic

Toni Storm competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic reaching the semi-finals before Kairi Sane knocked her out of the tournament. The 22-year-old Australian will get another chance this year.

The Mirror reports Toni Storm has officially been added to the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Storm spoke to the Mirror Sport's Tony Quant about being a part of the second Mae Young Classic where she described it as "surreal."

"It's just strange because I feel like my brain still hasn't let it sink in yet that I am associated with WWE," Storm said. "I have strived for it for so long and dreamt of getting into WWE from being a kid and I have never let it go. It's completely surreal, a lot of the time I kind of don't even think i have got there."

Storm is signed to the NXT UK brand and also scheduled for NXT UK's first television tapings at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge, England this weekend.

The recent addition of Storm joins a list of competitors including Isla Dawn, Zeuxis, Lacey Lane, Karen Q, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez.

So far WWE has announced 19 names for the 32-woman tournament. Crystal was on the list but her name was removed from WWE's lineup. The 2018 Mae Young Classic will take place at Full Sail University on August 8th and August 9th with episodes airing later this summer.



