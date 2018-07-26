Triple H On Tommaso Ciampa's WWE NXT Title Win (Photo), WWE Evolution Reactions, WWE Stock Up

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view that will take place on October 28th from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

- WWE stock was up 3.15% today, closing at $83.84 per share. Today's high was $85.73 and the low was $81.17. Stock was up today after WWE reported record revenue and strong 2018 Q2 financial results.

- Triple H took to Twitter today and tweeted the following photo with new WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who captured the title from Aleister Black on last night's episode. Also below are Triple H's post-NXT comments from last night: