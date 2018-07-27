Conor McGregor Challenged By UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC On FOX 30 Fight Card

- UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to face Conor McGregor. After McGregor solved his legal problems, "The Eagle" let it be known that he is ready for "Notorious."

"There's no more talking," Ali Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting. "This is the Khabib show now. To be honest, the way I feel about it, Conor would be much safer in jail. If this fight happens, the person who would execute the community service is Khabib by giving this ass whooping for the people."

Nurmagomedov delivered his message via Instagram, posting "Send me location" with a picture of himself inside the Octagon from the night he won the title vs. Al Iaquinta. It is being reported that the fight could take place as early as October of this year.

#SendmeLocation A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jul 26, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

- The UFC heads to Calgary, Alberta, Canada this Saturday night for UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2. The main card and four prelims air live on FOX after the event starts on UFC Fight Pass.

In the headline bout, former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez meets Dustin Poirier for a second time. In the first meeting, the fight was declared a no-contest after an illegal strike.

Also, former champion Jose Aldo battles Jeremy Stephens and ex-champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Tecia Torres.

Below is the final fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

* Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

* Strawweight: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres

* Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET))

* Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono

* Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Kajan Johnson

* Featherweight: Austin Arnett vs. Hakeem Dawodu

* Light Heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson

* Female Flyweight: Alexis Davis vs. Katlyn Chookagian

* Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Dustin Ortiz

* Strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Nina Ansaroff

* Lightweight: Devin Powell vs. Alvaro Herrera

