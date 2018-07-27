Jeff Hardy Reveals Which WWE Star Is The Most Intimidating That He's Ever Faced

Jeff Hardy lied about his age to get his first televised match with WWE when he debuted on an episode of Raw versus Razor Ramon on May 23, 1994. Hardy is now 40-years-old and his career has spanned nearly a quarter of a century.

Planeta Wrestling asked Hardy about the most memorable and intimidating opponent he has faced in the ring. The Hardy Boyz began a feud with Brock Lesnar in April 2002 which included Lesnar's first televised WWE match at Backlash against Jeff Hardy. The Beast Incarnate was known as The Next Big Thing during that time and he defeated Hardy via KO.

Hardy was quick to say Lesnar is the most intimidating opponent he's faced by far while noting that the WWE Universal Champion is the real deal. Hardy also opened up about how great it was to wrestle a hero of his like Shawn Michaels.

"Intimidating by far is Brock Lesnar. He is like the real deal, you know," Hardy said. "I gotta say Shawn Michaels, when I got to wrestle him and beat him in '08, '09 that was just beyond a dream come true and he still to this day my favorite wrestler ever."

See Also Who Does Jeff Hardy Think Is The Best Tag Team Today?

WWE's performance center is full of prospects hoping to become main roster WWE Superstars. Their coaching staff includes veterans of professional wrestling who use their knowledge to help cultivate a new crop of performers. Hardy was asked if he had any interest in joining the WWE Performance Center's coaching staff and he replied that he had other goals in mind. While Matt Hardy might be best suited for a coaching position at the WWE PC, Jeff intends on following another passion in music.

"No I don't think so, that's something that Matt would probably do. I'm really kind of focused on my music career and trying to sing as much as I can. So hopefully when I'm done and can't wrestle as much as I do now I'll be able to make somewhat of a living off of my original music, that's another dream of mine. But, I don't think I really got what it takes to really be a trainer or a coach."

Hardy's band PeroxWhy?Gen released their fifth album "Precession of the Equinoxes" in July 2017. Hardy said in a 2013 interview with Impact Wrestling that the name PeroxWhy?Gen came to him while he was staring at the ingredients on an aerosol can. His band's name is a combination of the words "peroxide" and "oxygen."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article