NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 9): Jay White Vs. Bad Luck Fale, Kazuchika Okada Vs. Yoshi-Hashi

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 9:

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Michael Elgin

* EVIL defeated Hangman Page

* Bad Luck Fale defeated Jay White

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Togi Makabe

* Kazuchika Okada defeated YOSHI-HASHI

A Block Standings

* EVIL 8

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 8

* Jay White 6

* Minoru Suzuki 6

* Kazuchika Okada 6

* Michael Elgin 4

* Togi Makabe 4

* Bad Luck Fale 4

* Hangman Page 2

* YOSHI-HASHI 2

B Block Standings

* Kenny Omega 8

* SANADA 6

* Tetsuya Naito 6

* Tomohiro Ishii 4

* Kota Ibushi 4

* Hirooki Goto 4

* Zack Sabre Jr. 4

* Tama Tonga 2

* Toru Yano 2

* Juice Robinson 0

The next G1 show will be tomorrow at 5:00am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kota Ibushi

* Tama Tonga vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

* Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Kenny Omega vs. SANADA