Juice Robinson Says He 'Ain't Ever Going Back' To WWE

As noted, WWE officials reportedly have great interest in signing IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Juice was previously signed to the WWE NXT brand and used the name CJ Parker. He requested his release and WWE confirmed the departure on April 3rd, 2015.

Robinson had recently addressed the idea of him going back to WWE and according to him, he's never going back.

"Fast-forward three years, WWE / NXT, all that s---, everything that you guys constantly ask me about, I know because that's what we talk about," Robinson said. "That's what we talk about, we talk about WWE, but that's in the rear view mirror now, and guess what? I ain't goin' back. I ain't ever going back. It's okay because guys like Cody Rhodes, guys like Kenny Omega, more guys like that, Will Ospreay. 'Big stars, big independent stars!' Independent? You can take that and shove it up your ass, they's stars, baby. And I might not be a star yet, but I'm getting there. So titles do matter and guess what Canyon Ceman? I'm doing my damnedest to make myself a star.

"I ain't going back. I ain't ever going back."



Juice Robinson on NXT/WWE pic.twitter.com/KHpVbKpQCV — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 26, 2018

Canyon Ceman is the Senior Director of Talent Development for WWE.

Robinson has found success since leaving WWE and recently became the first American to win the IWGP United States Title after winning it at the G1 Special from the Cow Palace in San Francisco. He currently has zero points in the G1 Climax 28 tournament.