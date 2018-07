WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (7/26): War Raiders Headline, Marina Shafir Debuts, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Largo, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Tian Bing

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Xia Li with an assist from Aliyah

* Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi defeated Jeet Rama and Rinku Singh

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Dan Matha

* Nikki Cross and Marina Shafir defeated Aliyah and Rhea Ripley

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Fabian Aichner

* Wesley Blake defeated Mars Wang

* The War Raiders defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler