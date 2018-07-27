Nikki Bella - Young Bucks Exchange Over 'All In' In Total Divas Promos, WWE Hell In A Cell Tickets

- Tickets for WWE Hell In A Cell went on sale today at Ticketmaster.com. The event takes place on Sunday, September 16th at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

- Through the end of the day, you can get t-shirts for only $15 at WWEShop.com, as well as buy one, get one for $1 on baseball hats and pendants. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The offer expires Friday, July 27th at 11:59 pm PT.

- As noted, WWE heavily used the phrase "ALL IN" in the promotional material for season 8 of Total Divas, which will premiere on September 19th on the E! Network. Many people felt that WWE was purposely using the phrase as a dig at the upcoming "ALL IN" event on September 1st being co-promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Apparently Nikki Bella was one of those people, as she had the following exchange with the Young Bucks:

Lol we all felt the same when we saw it too! ?? N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 26, 2018

?? — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 26, 2018

