Marc Mero Reveals The Pickup Line He Successfully Used On Sable

Marc Mero appeared on Prime Time with Sean Mooney to discuss how he first met his ex-wife, Sable, while on the road in Florida. You can hear the full clip in the video above.

Mero said when traveling with DPP and Buff Bagwell they would play a pickup line game when they would see attractive women.

"We were wrestling in Jacksonville, Florida, and I know I was with Marcus Bagwell and DDP, we were traveling together," Mero said. "We stopped at a restaurant, it was like a buffet and we used to play this game - it was so stupid - it was called 'give her your best line.' I said, 'Marcus, we see a nice looking girl your gonna give her your best line' and then you'd have to come up with something to get a date, meet them, or get a phone number. Most times we did it, we'd just laugh our heads off."

While in Jacksonville, Florida, the trio was at a buffet, Sable caught their eye, and it was Mero's turn to give his best pickup line, which actually worked.

"I think it was my turn and we were in line at the buffet and all of a sudden there at the end of this line was this beautiful girl," Mero said. "DDP and Buff go, 'give her your best line.' Oh man, so now the pressure's on. What I did, I tried to be really creative, so creative it worked when I was in elementary school. [Laughs] When I came to the cash out after you order your food, I gave this [waitress] a note: 'Do you like me: yes or no?' I said, 'See that girl at the end of the line there? When she comes by, give it to her and tell her it's from me.' So, sure enough, she gave her the note and [Sable] didn't really sell it, she just kind of took the note. Well, about 15 minutes later we were just about getting ready to leave and the waitress comes over me and hands me this note, and [Sable] wrote in, 'maybe.' So, before I left, I said 'Hey, we're wrestling in Jacksonville tonight' - and she knew who we were, she just never let on to it - and I left her and her friends tickets to come and that's when we first started hanging out together."

Sable made her first appearance with WWE in 1996 as a valet for Triple H at WrestleMania XII. She would then work alongside Mero for about two years until she went on to have a singles career and win the WWE Women's Championship in 1998. Mero worked for the WWE between 1996-1999 and won the Intercontinental Championship in 1996. The couple married in 1994 and divorced in 2004.

