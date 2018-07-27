Horsewoman Debuts In WWE NXT (Photos), How Old Is Triple H Today?, Ruthless Aggression Superstars

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 7 Ruthless Aggression Superstars that we forgot about - Nathan Jones, Mark Jindrak, Snitsky, Heidenreich, Luther Reigns, Rob Conway and Dawn Marie.

- Triple H turns 49 years old today while WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler turns 38, Shannon Moore turns 39, Manny Fernandez turns 64 and Greg Gagne turns 70. Also, today would have been the 59th birthday of Matt "Doink the Clown" Osborne.

- MMA Four Horsewoman Marina Shafir made her WWE NXT live event debut at last night's show in Largo, Florida. The wife of NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong teamed with Nikki Cross for a win over Aliyah and Rhea Ripley. Horsewoman Jessamyn Duke had tweeted about making her debut in Largo earlier in the week, but she did not wrestle and her tweet has been deleted. Below are photos of Shafir in Largo: