WWE Star Reveals Graphic Injury Photos, Fans Want AJ Lee At WWE Evolution, HHH's World Title Wins

- WWE posted this video of Triple H's 14 world title victories. As noted, The Game is celebrating his 49th birthday today.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which former Superstar they would like to see return to the ring at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view in October. As of this writing, 65% voted for AJ Lee while 6% voted for WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, 6% for Stacy Keibler, 4% for Kelly Kelly, 4% for Michelle McCool, 3% for Molly Holly, 3% for Torrie Wilson, 2% for WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, 2% for Layla, 2% for Summer Rae, 2% for Eve Torres and 1% for WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline.

- As noted, R-Truth returned to the ring on this week's SmackDown for a loss to Samoa Joe. Besides the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, this was Truth's first match since August 2017 as he suffered a shoulder injury during a match with Elias. Truth ended up going through two shoulder surgeries. He took to Instagram this week and shared these graphic photos from the injury. He wrote, "This is the amount of floating bone that was removed my shoulder."