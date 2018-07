WWE NXT Live Event Results From San Diego (7/26): Tommaso Ciampa Defends, Tyler Breeze Returns, More

Thanks to Barry Rift for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in San Diego, California:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Kona Reeves

* Brennan Wiliams defeated Marcel Barthel

* Jessie Elaban and Kairi Sane defeated Taynara Conti and Vanessa Borne

* Lars Sullivan defeated Tyler Breeze

* Johnny Gargano and Heavy Machinery defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong)

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae

* EC3 defeated The Velveteen Dream

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Aleister Black