Brock Lesnar Return Hype, Tyler Breeze Returns To WWE NXT (Video), DDP Works At The WWE PC (Video)

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spent last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, working with talents and hosting DDP Yoga sessions. WWE posted this new video from the visit.

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday's RAW in Miami to confront SummerSlam opponent Roman Reigns. WWE posted the following teaser for The Beast's return:

The Conqueror cometh The "uncrowned" Universal Champion is coming for the throne. After being denied Brock Lesnar's coveted title at WrestleMania and WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns has earned another opportunity to take down The Conqueror, this time at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. As Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman revealed this past Monday, The Beast Incarnate will bring his title to Cincinnati for Raw, where Reigns will be waiting.

See Also AJ Styles Talks Brock Lesnar Being A Part-Time Champion

- RAW Superstar Tyler Breeze returned to WWE NXT at last night's live event in San Diego, California. He lost to Lars Sullivan. NXT tweeted this video from the surprise appearance: