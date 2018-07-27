Sarah Schreiber Shares WWE Performance Center Moment With Top Stars, Gives Props To McMahon Family

WWE NXT interviewer Sarah Schreiber recently spoke to Byron Saxton for the WWE website. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

What made her want to pursue a job with WWE and what was she doing before signing:

"Coming from a theater background, it reminded me so much of why I love live performances. The thrill of being in front of the crowd, the adrenaline and excitement of the show. I also grew up watching WWE with my older brother Mark. I would be the only girl watching the pay-per-view events, and I was so captured by it."

"I graduated from the University of Miami — go, Canes! — with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater. I lived in New York City and Los Angeles performing in theater, TV and film. Most recently, I have been guest-hosting at HSN, talking all the latest trends in jewelry and shoes at all times of the day… literally. Also, I just shot an ABC pilot produced by Eva Longoria, "NCIS: New Orleans" as well as "Bloodline.""

The coolest and most embarrassing moments she's had with NXT thus far:

"My first week in the office at the WWE Performance Center, sitting across the desk from Shawn Michaels. I was included in a coaches' meeting representing the announce team. Everyone went around the table and spoke about the current roster. Then it came to me. I was surrounded by Matt Bloom, Sara Amato, Terry Taylor, Norman Smiley and Steve Corino, to name a few. I was so flattered to even think that they would want to hear my opinion. But I also was incredibly grateful. To see these inspiring coaches who all have worked so hard to pursue their passion and have been so influential in sports-entertainment. Well, all I said was thank you, and I got a little emotional. Yes, my eyes may have welled up a bit. It was just such a big moment for my career. I would say it was probably the coolest and most embarrassing. I responded with, "I am a tough Jersey girl, I swear!" Also, the time I tripped heading into the ring and got up singing. But let's be honest, I'm certain that will happen again."

What drives her to succeed here and in life:

"It is such a prominent and significant international company. WWE is a family-owned business that has been successful for over 60 years. What the McMahons have created is just remarkable. Everyone is in it together to create a fantastic product. There is a lot of pride in the work ethic and camaraderie. You give handshakes to everyone you meet, dress nice to all the events. I just admire how things are done here. When I see Triple H at every NXT TV taping, by the ring and providing notes, that is what drives me to succeed here. The people that I work with care so much. I'm very grateful for this awesome opportunity. Do what you love with people you admire for an outstanding company with the best fans and it never feels like work."

Source: WWE