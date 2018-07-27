MLW Battle Riot Airing Tonight, ROH And Former WWE Stars In Comedy Short, Impact ONO, MLW Fury Road

- Above is a comedy short film called Coach's Wrestling Class starring Christopher Daniels, Rocky Romero, Katarina Waters, Brian Kendrick, JTG and MVP.

- Impact Wrestling and XCite Wrestling will be presenting a One Night Only pay-per-view taping on Saturday, August 25th at the American Legion Post 80 at 76 Main St in Binghamton, NY. Bell time is 7 pm. So of the Impact Wrestling talent scheduled for the show include Eddie Edwards, Moose, Eli Drake, LAX, Alisha Edwards, Fallah Bahh and KM with more names to be added soon. Tickets are available now at xcitewrestling.com/shop.

- MLW FUSION: "Battle Riot" will air tonight as a two-hour prime time special from 8p.m.–10p.m.ET/ 5 p.m. –7 p.m on beIN Sports. The Battle Riot special combines a battle royal, Royal Rumble and street fight. New participants will enter the match every 60 seconds, resulting in a total number of 40 participating wrestlers competing for the chance of winning a World Title shot anytime, anywhere. Among the wrestlers scheduled to appear in the match are Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, John Morrison, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Barrington Hughes, MJF, the Hart Foundation, Sami Callihan, Kevin Sullivan, Rich Swann, ACH, Joey Ryan, Jake Hager and other surprise fighters.

- After a sold out debut at the Melrose Ballroom this July, MLW will return to the Melrose Ballroom on Thursday, October 4th for MLW: FURY ROAD. Tickets are now on sale at MLWTickets.com. The original LA Park will be in action at the event. Also announced for the show are MLW World Champion Low Ki, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Sami Callihan, Shane Strickland, The Hart Foundation and many more!

Mindy Lang contributed to this article.