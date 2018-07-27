Matt Riddle Talks Big Mistake CM Punk Made With His UFC Career

CM Punk has a 0-2 record in MMA after his UFC 225 loss to Mike Jackson. Matt Riddle, who has an MMA record of 8-3 recently appeared on X-Pac 12360 and discussed Punk's biggest stumbling block when starting his career in the UFC.

It was announced that Punk signed a multi-fight deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship at the UFC 181 event. One month later, Punk started training with Duke Roufus at Roufusport MMA Academy which is where Riddle says Punk made his first mistake.

"CM Punk, for example, he started training MMA," Riddle said. "Did he start at like a local Jiu-Jitsu gym? No. He went to Duke Roufus, he went to one of the biggest camps in the world with some of the toughest people and I'll tell you this that's probably the worst thing he could've done. Because there are a bunch of killers there that want to beat you up."

Punk had some Jiu-Jitsu training in the past. He had previous experience learning from Rener Gracie as well, but it wasn't as intensive of a program focusing on an actual fight.

Riddle explained how Duke Roufus' camp is full of people who have a solid grounding and know what they're doing. He explained how Punk might have been over his head working with so many experienced fighters from the genesis of his MMA career. He said when Punk began his training, the best idea would be to start from the bottom and work his way up which is not the road Punk chose.

"They don't go five miles per hour. They already know all the moves and they're going to put the beat on you because that's what you do in fights. While I personally think he probably should've gone and got a couple personal trainers, like a personal Jiu-Jitsu instructor -- a personal Muay Thai instructor got his hands, his feet, everything educated. He's Jiu-Jitsu educated. And then started to maybe roll with a couple white belts, some blue belts that aren't at the highest level school in your area and then eventually you make your way to the killers. Then you can be a killer yourself. But I think he just hopped in way to quick."