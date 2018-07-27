Ronda Rousey On Common Misconceptions About Her, Last Time She Was Nervous, Her Current Vice, More

Ronda Rousey spoke with Cosmopolitan Magazine earlier this month. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

The last time she was nervous:

WrestleMania. It was my very first WWE match, in front of a crowd of about 80,000.

Her #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday):

My best friend [and fellow WWE star], Marina Shafir. She's a badass who inspires me every day.

See Also Photos: Marina Shafir Makes WWE NXT Live Event Debut

Her vice:

It rotates—right now, it's Amazon 1-Click purchases. I always need at least one vice since being perfect makes me crazy.

A common misconception about her:

That I'm gratuitously violent. I don't fight for free—that's for amateurs.

Where she wants to be by this time next year:

Be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania.

Source: Cosmopolitan