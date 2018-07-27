Chelsea Green Talks Recent WWE Tryout, Going To Club 33 With Zack Ryder, Possibly Getting Signed

Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness) recently spoke with The Orlando Sentinel. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Going into her recent WWE Performance Center tryout not seeing WWE as a make-or-break moment for her career:

"That's why I went in there so confident. I'm going to give it my all, but I'm also going to know my worth, know that I have options, and that's the best feeling in the world."

How this WWE tryout was different from her 2015 tryout:

"This was grueling in a different way. It included skill, agility, mental toughness, and things you really need to be a wrestler. I like that change."

"They've kind of perfected this tryout. It starts out with skills that if you don't pick them up quickly, maybe wrestling isn't for you. In this situation, it was very much sink or swim."

"They have so many amazing trainers. On top of that, some of the NXT talent was coming in and helping, and some of the main roster would come give little pep talks. Mark Henry was there. It was such a cool atmosphere."

Dining at Disney's exclusive Club 33 with boyfriend Zack Ryder:

"We actually almost got kicked out because I wasn't up to the dress code. I thought my outfit was really cute, but my shirt – this is so embarrassing – my shirt was too sheer, you could see my bra through the back of it. That's what they told me, but really I think it was my pink hair. They took one look at me and said, 'Girl, you do not belong here with your pink hair.' I could tell they were very stuck up about it. I had to wear a silly brown scarf around my shoulders, but we got in. Once we got in, our waiter was amazing, our food was amazing. The experience, without sounding too cheesy, it was so magical. It's somewhere everybody dreams of going and it was such a beautiful night."

See Also Chelsea Green On How Relationship With Zack Ryder Makes Her Want To Be With WWE Even More

WWE possibly signing her after the tryout:

"I don't know if anyone can say, oh, I know I'm going to get signed. You don't know what they're looking for. You might have excelled in-ring but you might not have excelled at promos. It's about giving it 110 percent, and then having NXT want you in their family. If they don't want me, I am still happy with the performance that I gave. That's all you can ask for."

Source: Orlando Sentinel