WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Evolution Appearance?, Roman Reigns Vs. Bobby Lashley Video, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video with alternate angles of this week's RAW main event, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Bobby Lashley to earn a SummerSlam match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- WWE stock was down 2.49% today, closing at $81.75 per share. Today's high was $85.93 and the low was $79.35.

- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view in late October. No word yet on what her role will be but she did do commentary for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. WWE has already confirmed two other Hall of Famers for Evolution - Lita and Trish Stratus. Beth tweeted the following today:

I'm so flattered by the @WWEUniverse response to me being at #WWEEvolution ...I wouldn't miss it for the world. Thank you for demanding more all these years. My heart is so full! #MushFest — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) July 27, 2018