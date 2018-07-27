Marina Shafir WWE NXT Live Event Video, Fans Of If They Will Miss James Ellsworth, Elias Q&A Video

- As noted, Four Horsewoman Marina Shafir made her WWE NXT live event debut in Largo, FL on Thursday night. Shafir, who is married to NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong, teamed with Nikki Cross to defeat Aliyah and Rhea Ripley. WWE posted this video of Shafir at the event.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they will miss James Ellsworth. As of this writing, 71% voted, "No. He meddled in too many matches, and he deserved to go." The rest went with, "Yes. He added extra unpredictability to SmackDown LIVE."

- Below is Elias participating in Complex's #ComplexSeven interview series. The RAW Superstar talks Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, his favorite late night snack, his favorite wrestling video game and more.