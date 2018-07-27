Christian Critiques Roman Reigns Vs. Bobby Lashley From WWE RAW, Edge Has A Criticism About Lashley

Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley on Raw to become #1 contender and earn a match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. WWE Hall Of Famer Edge hasn't seen the match yet, but Christian had a glowing review during E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness.

Reigns' last chance to earn Lesnar's Universal Title was during a cage match at The Greatest Royal Rumble. Reigns speared The Beast Incarnate through a cage causing the match to end when Lesnar's feet hit the floor. Christian called Reigns and Lashley's match on Raw a main event quality contest that could headline any major pay-per-view. He noted that fans will boo Reigns regardless of how good he is, and Lashley has made great strides since his last WWE run.



"I saw [Reigns vs Lashley] and it was pretty damn good," Christian said. "That's the thing and we've talked about it before, Roman Reigns gets a bad wrap of being pushed down our throats and blah, blah, blah but what it boils down to is the dude can f--king go.

"Even Bobby Lashley, like he's improved so much since his time away from WWE and since he's come back. I think he's one of these guys as far as personality goes I think there's a lot of room to grow and that sort of thing. That's all comfort level too as far as coming back and getting your feet wet. As far as the in-ring performance stuff goes the dude is on point.

"That match was the main event of any major pay-per-view and it would have blown the doors off the place. They built the match so good, they had so much time. I loved the story, especially with the story of Lashley beating him clean at the pay-per-view previous to that and then this match Roman getting the win back. I get why it's the cool thing to hate Roman and this and that but what it boils down to is. It doesn't matter at this point whether he's booed of cheered. People are invested in him whether they hate him or love him, they react to him and the dude's f--king good, so whatever."

See Also Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Is On Top Of The Food Chain

Edge had one piece of criticism when saying he doesn't buy that Lashley can be mean. Lashley is in incredible shape, but he is missing a key component when it comes to making his character completely believable.

"I just don't buy that [Lashley] can be mean," Edge added. "When he sets up for anything I don't believe it. When I look at him -- wow. Then I look at his face and I don't buy it. I know that sounds like a knock and Bobby's a great guy but that to me, has always been the missing ingredient. It's just that level of, 'mmm I don't really feel like you want to tear this person's head off. That's also the knock on Reigns sometimes too."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription