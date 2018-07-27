ROH Death Before Dishonor Hype Video, New 'All In' Trailer, NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Tickets

- Ring of Honor's next PPV is Death Before Dishonor on September 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada from the Orleans Arena. In the video above, tickets will go on sale for HonorClub members on Wednesday, August 1 at 10pm PT and for the general public on Friday, August 3 at 12pm PT.

- NJPW announced tickets for its next US show, Fighting Spirit Unleashed, will go on sale on August 1 at 10am PT. NJPW will be returning to the Walter Pyramid on September 30. Ticket prices range between $50-$300.

- "All In" released a teaser for the upcoming NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes. In the video below, the two met face-to-face, Cody checked out the title, and they both look over at the "All In" logo. The sold out show will take place on September 1, and will broadcast in some capacity, but details have yet to be announced.