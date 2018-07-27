Tommaso Ciampa Taunts Candice LeRae's Family Member, WWE Stars Show Off Beach Bods, IIconics

- Above, Sheamus hit the gym with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce for legs/glutes workouts.

- WWE posted a gallery of 40 WWE Superstars showing off their beach bods. The collection includes: Bobby Lashley, Nikki Bella, Mandy Rose, and Peyton Royce.

- Johnny Gargano tweeted that Candice LeRae's niece made a sign for tonight's NXT show that included a poem for Tommaso Ciampa. "Roses are red. Your eyes are blue. We have five fingers. One is for you." Ciampa would respond, "So you're telling me that Candice's niece is just as pathetic and petty as her Aunt and Uncle? Here's a poem: Roses are red. My eyes are blue. I have the NXT World Title. Do you? See you tonight kiddo... I'll be the one in the main event...with the shiny belt." Ciampa defeated Aleister Black on this week's episode of NXT to win the NXT Championship after Gargano got involved (when the Referee was down) and mistakenly smacked Black in the head with the title.

