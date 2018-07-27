Vince McMahon Gives Props To Triple H, Finn Balor Behind-The-Scenes Music Video Footage, Natalya

- Above is behind-the-scenes footage of Finn Balor in the new music video for Miles Kane's "Cry On My Guitar" single.

- Natalya talks about what motivates her in & outside of WWE in her latest Calgary Sun column, now online at this link. She talked about her mother's fitness journey, and wrote the following on her own fitness & surrounding herself with positive people:

As for my own fitness, with my packed schedule, I try to mix it up with different things every day. That includes powerlifting, isometrics, yoga, sprints, jogging and of course, wrestling. I've learned that all you need to do is move and do different things to challenge yourself. I also learned that surrounding yourself with positive people is all you need to motivate you, even if it's your mom. I have a small circle of great friends who push me when I need it, tell me when I need to pick up my pace and who make me want to be better. Sometimes when I start procrastinating and just need to find that pep in my step, I think of how far I've come and how we can all be role models in our every day lives. It's motivating to think that you, as one person, can make a world of difference in someone else's life.

- As noted, Triple H turned 49 years old today. Father-in-law Vince McMahon tweeted the following birthday wishes to The Game: