NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 10): Kenny Omega Vs. Sanada, Juice Robinson In Action

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 10:

* Kota Ibushi defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tama Tonga

* Juice Robinson defeated Toru Yano

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto

* Kenny Omega defeated SANADA

A Block Standings

* EVIL 8

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 8

* Jay White 6

* Minoru Suzuki 6

* Kazuchika Okada 6

* Michael Elgin 4

* Togi Makabe 4

* Bad Luck Fale 4

* Hangman Page 2

* YOSHI-HASHI 2

B Block Standings

* Kenny Omega 10

* Tetsuya Naito 8

* SANADA 6

* Zack Sabre Jr. 6

* Kota Ibushi 6

* Tomohiro Ishii 4

* Hirooki Goto 4

* Tama Tonga 2

* Toru Yano 2

* Juice Robinson 2

The next G1 show will be Monday at at 6:00am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Togi Makabe vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* EVIL vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Michael Elgin vs. Kazuchika Okada