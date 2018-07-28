WrestlingInc.com

Cody Rhodes Cracks Joke At Goldust About 'All In,' Flip Gordon Faces Nick Aldis, WOS Premiere

By Joshua Gagnon | July 28, 2018

- Above is the latest NWA video that follows the lead-up to Flip Gordon facing the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, if he won, he'd also get booked for "All In." Gordon would come up short in his match against the champion. At the end of the video, Aldis and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with the "All In" logo in the background.

- WOS Wrestling will premiere later today on ITV at 5pm in England (12pm ET / 9am PT). The show will feature stars such as: Will Ospreay, British Bulldog Jr., Sha Samuels, Rampage, Grado, Viper, and Bea Priestley, and others.



- During a fan Q&A on Twitter, Cody Rhodes was asked who Brandi Rhodes will be facing at "All In." Brandi said she wouldn't be wrestling at the event, but Goldust recommended she face Santana Garrett. Cody popped in and let Goldust know, "Unless you're showing up and putting on the Burnard suit Dustin, I don't want to hear from your deputized ass." Earlier this week, Goldust was sworn in as an Honorary Deputy for Williamson County in Texas.










