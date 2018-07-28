WWE 205 Live Star Takes Shot At Neville, Bella Twins Get Ready For The Tonight Show, Birthdays

- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella got ready for their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and showed off the gift (perfume) that Brittney Spears left them.

- Today, 205 Live star Noam Dar turns 25 years old. Also today, one half of The Young Bucks, Nick Jackson turns 29.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander tweeted out a reminder that his reign over the division is supreme (Alexander hasn't lost a match since December). A fans responded, "perfect time for the King to come back," and Alexander replied, "You spelled quitter wrong." Neville's last WWE appearance was September 26, 2017 where he defeated Ariya Daivari on 205 Live.

Perfect time for the king to come back pic.twitter.com/SxzzstqtH5 — Jay Alletto (@JayAlletto) July 28, 2018

You spelled quitter wrong — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 28, 2018

Neville had more charisma in his pinky than Cedric has in his entire being — Ken Mishima (@KenMishima7) July 28, 2018