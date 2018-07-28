John Cena Plays Villain On TMNT (Video), Vince McMahon On WWE Evolution, Elias Talks Performing

- Above is a sneak peek of John Cena as Baron Draxum on Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In the video, Draxum takes on all of the turtles. While at the San Diego Comic Con, Cena talked a bit about playing villains in movies/TV, but not in WWE.

"I have had a great career in the WWE and for that entire time I have been the good guy and that kind of went into my films so far, and now it doesn't seem like my character in the WWE will ever evolve into that bad guy role that perhaps a lot of people have wanted; so this is kind of a way for my fans from that aspect of my career to see that side of me," Cena said. "So, don't expect heel John Cena in the WWE -- that's Inside Baseball talk for some of you -- but it means bad guy John Cena isn't happening there, so this is that chance for me."

- Elias spoke briefly with Complex about performing and his recent album, Walk with Elias, and answered some lightning round questions. A documentary about Elias will air right after Raw on the WWE Network and will show some of the behind-the-scenes of Elias working on his album.

"Let's get down to it, the album itself," Elias said. "I wrote everything, I play everything. People have been clambering for this, they want this, they want to feel the greatness, the energy, the vibe. They want something to take them out of their mundane lives, something they can grab on to. That's what this is doing for all of them."

See Also Elias Wants To Show The Rock How It's Really Done

- Vince McMahon commented on WWE's first-ever all women PPV, Evolution, which will take place on October 28 at the Nassau Coliseum. Along with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Vince was in the ring on this week's Raw for the big announcement.

With its FIRST EVER all-women pay-per-view event, the WWE has evolved. ?? ?? ?? https://t.co/pyvXjEPtpa pic.twitter.com/YAto8tZR53 — espnW (@espnW) July 24, 2018