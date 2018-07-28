Johnny Gargano Reveals How He Met Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano spoke with AZ Central about meeting Candice LeRae, NXT, and collecting a lot of action figures. Here are some of the highlights:

NXT drawing in the hardcore wrestling fans:

"Some of the most hardcore, nitty-gritty fans in the world are independent-wrestling fans, and I think a lot of those came with us to NXT."

How he met Candice LeRae at an indie event in California:

"I remember [Candice] brought her cousin to the back, and they were just hanging out talking, and I decided I was going to try to get to [Candice] by talking to her cousin about her cellphone. It didn't really work that well, but we developed a friendship."

Being a nerd at heart:

"I'm looking around our apartment, and there's landspeeder there, there's a lightsaber there, all kinds of 'Star Wars' stuff. I just went crazy on 'Spider-Man' the animated series, like old-school action figures from the early '90s, I bought all those. So our apartment is glass cases filled with toys and helmets and things like that. eBay is very dangerous to me. ... Toys 'R' Us was going out of business, and my wife wanted one of the landspeeders. And I was like, 'I don't think you're going to fit in it,' because it's for little kids. But she's like, 'No, I only weigh like 110 pounds, I can definitely fit in that.' So I said, 'OK, if it gets slashed to 50 percent off,' I'll go buy you one of those little-kid landspeeders that you can drive around our apartment. And she actually does."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.