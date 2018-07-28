ROH Episode 357 Recap: Dalton Castle Loses World Title In 4-Way With Jay Lethal, Matt Taven & Cody

A video package recapping Best In The World weekend is shown. Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package.

Jay Lethal makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. Lethal talks about his victory at Best In The World. Lethal says that he wanted to be at the top of his game before entering the title picture. Lethal challenges Dalton Castle for a title shot. Matt Taven comes to the ring. Taven questions how many shots Jay needs, how many opportunities the company needs to give him. Taven talks about how he's had two title shots in the six years he's been there and both matches ended with interference with the company doing nothing about it. Taven says that he would get dressed up like Lethal, but he actually has to work for this company. Taven says that Castle has been ducking him with a fake injury. Taven claims to be the real World Champion. Taven says that Lethal has to get in line behind the king. Cody makes his entrance (with Bernard The Business Bear). Cody says that Taven has a valid point and that he's clearly in line for a title shot and Lethal is obviously in line for a title shot, but he is next in line. ROH World Champion Dalton Castle makes his entrance. Castle says this is wild. Castle talks about not being afraid of any challenge before accepting the challenge from all three of them for a 4-Way match tonight.

Hazuki makes her entrance accompanied by two other members of Odeo Tai. ROH Women Of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai makes her entrance.

ROH Women Of Honor Championship Match:

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Hazuki

Sakai ducks a clothesline attempt by Hazuki. Sakai chops Hazuki several times. Eventually Sakai goes to the second turnbuckle. Hazuki hits a code-breaker in Sakai. Hazuki pins Sakai for a two count. One of the members of Odeo Tai distracts the referee while the other member enters the ring and attempts to kick Sakai in the face. Sakai ducks the kick, causing Hazuki to get hit by the kick. Sakai hits Smash-mouse in Hazuki. Sakai pins Hazuki for the win.

Winner: Sumie Sakai

Bullet Club's Marty Scurll is shown backstage telling a stagehand that the powder needs to be placed under the ring on the left side. Gregory Helms approaches Scurll. Helms says that Scurll's title shot didn't go quite as he planned. Scurll says that now is not the time. Scurll ends up attacking Helms. Scurll sends Helms into the wall before striking him several times. The stagehand attempts to restrain Scurll, Scurll attacks him too. Scurll snaps the finger of Helms.

Matt Taven and Jay Lethal make their entrances. Bullet Club's Cody (with Brandi Rhodes & Bernard The Business Bear) makes his entrance. ROH World Champion Dalton Castle (with The Boys) makes his entrance.

ROH World Championship Match:

Dalton Castle (c) Vs. Jay Lethal Vs. Cody vs. Matt Taven

Castle and Taven exchange strikes, as do Cody and Lethal after the bell rings. Castle eventually Powerbombs Taven off the top turnbuckle as Taven superplexes Cody through a table. Lethal pins Taven for a two count. Castle and Lethal exchange strikes. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Castle. Lethal superkicks Castle. Castle dodges a Lethal Injection attempt by Lethal. Castle rolls Lethal up for a two count. Lethal ducks another clothesline attempt by Castle. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection on Castle. Lethal pins Castle for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Lethal celebrates and shakes Castle's hand as the show comes to a close.



