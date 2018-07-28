Nikki Bella Talks How She Feels About John Cena After Moving Out Of His Home

John Cena and Nikki Bella were supposed to have a May 5th wedding in Mexico, but the couple called off their nuptials. Nikki might be looking for a new home, but she says there is still fire in her relationship with Cena

TMZ caught up with Nikki at Los Angeles International Airport where the Total Bellas star said her search for a new home is going good, but everywhere in California is expensive. She is looking forward to starting the next chapter in her life and can't even think about dating another professional wrestler.

Nikki noted that she still talks to Cena a lot, and was asked if there is a fire left burning between them.

"Oh yeah" admitted Bella, "oh there is [a fire still there], I love him a lot." Bella was then asked why she was moving out if that was the case, and she seemingly shrugged off the question.

Bella was recently househunting in the La Jolla area of San Diego. Nikki lived at Cena's home in the area and wants to stay close so she can be around her twin sister Brie.