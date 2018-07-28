WWE Live Event Results From Columbus (7/27): Drew McIntrye And Jinder Mahal Reunite, Roman Reigns

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Pete Gerber for sending in these results from last night's RAW live event in Columbus, OH:

* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

* Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews (w/ Dana Brooke) defeated The Ascension

* Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox & Liv Morgan. Sasha and Bayley used a 3D at one point in the match. Bayley got the win for her team after pinning Morgan.

* The Authors of Pain defeated Chad Gable & Zack Ryder

There was a segment where Elias was singing and ripping on the crowd. Bobby Lashley came out and started singing "Knockin' on Heavens Door" with Elias before Elias attacked him from behind. Lashley ended up laying out Elias.

* Finn Balor defeated Constable Baron Corbin

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (w/ Mickie James) defeated Ember Moon & Natalya in a triple threat match after Bliss pinned Moon

* Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal. Rollins pinned Mahal after a curbstomp.