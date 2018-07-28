AJ Styles Reveals His Dream WrestleMania Match

WrestleMania dream matches often include Superstars who would never have the ability to face each other, but The Undertaker vs AJ Styles is still a possibility because they're both active performers. The Phenomenal One would also love a chance to face The Phenom, especially at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles is the reigning WWE Champion and his next title defense is set against Samoa Joe at SummerSlam. Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles asked Styles what his dream WrestleMania match would be and he replied saying it would be an unbelievable moment to face The Undertaker.

"Would I love to be in the ring with The Undertaker? To learn from this man would be unbelievable," Styles said. "Will it ever happen? I don't know. But yes, it would be a dream match for me."

The Undertaker has been wrestling more often in 2018 than in recent years. After undergoing hip surgery in 2017, The Undertaker returned to the ring following his WrestleMania 33 loss against Roman Reigns when he left his iconic hat, gloves, and coat in the ring following the match. He wrestled at WrestleMania 34, The Greatest Royal Rumble, and competed in a six-man tag match at a Madison Square Garden house show on July 7th.

Noelle asked Styles how he would fair against her father's Three Faces Of Foley. Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love were gimmicks Mick Foley used at different times in his career. He sometimes competed as multiple characters in the same night like when he donned all three monikers to compete in the 1998 Royal Rumble Match. Styles was open to facing Foley's personas, but he sees more potential taking on Cactus Jack.

"I think Cactus Jack that would be a good one," Styles said. "He's just a lunatic, you just never know even worse than Mankind I think. Cactus Jack would be the guy that I would wanna go up against."

