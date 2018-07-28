- Above, Cathy Kelley recapped the latest additions to the Mae Young Classic: Toni Storm, Karen Q, Zeuxis, Isla Dawn, Lacey Lane, and Meiko Satomura. 20 total names have been announced for the tournament, here are the other 16: Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez. Tapings will take place at Full Sail University on August 8 and 9.

- The WWE Network has some new additions coming this week:

* Monday - Walk with Elias: The Documentary will air following Raw.

* Tuesday - A new 205 Live at 10pm ET.

* Wednesday - A new NXT at 8pm ET (featuring the NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa).

* Friday - A new This Week in WWE at 8pm ET.

- Below, The Bar posed with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck at a WWE event. On next week's SmackDown, Cesaro and Sheamus will take on The Usos with the winner then going up against New Day. Whoever wins that match will get a shot at the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.

Wile E. Coyote, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck & Yosemite Sam (left to right) pic.twitter.com/hZAJMT4Ab3 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) July 26, 2018