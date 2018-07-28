Angelico had a contract to wrestle for Lucha Underground, but since announcing his exit from the promotion on April 11th WWE has renewed interest in the South African professional wrestler.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports WWE is talking about bringing Angelico into the company and they have been talking on-and-off for years now. His Lucha Underground contract was the hold-up before, but he is no longer associated with the company.

The 31-year-old started his career in 2007 at Booker T's now-closed Pro Wrestling Alliance: Africa promotion. He has since performed for several professional wrestling companies including Toryumon, PWG, AAA, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, Lucha Underground among others.

Angelico's last match was on July 7th in a losing effort to "Speedball" Mike Bailey at the OTT That Ring Really Tied The Room Together event in Dublin, Ireland. He is a two-time Lucha Underground Trios Champion alongside Ivelisse and Son of Havoc as well as a three-time AAA World Tag Team Championship with Jack Evans.